Keeping it Cool and Cloudy

AM Headlines:

Wedge will keep clouds in place today Cooler day, PM Sprinkles

Low moves up Carolina Coast Friday Isolated Showers Possible, Remaining Cool

Saturday Evening Cold Front Warmer, PM Showers/Isolated Storm Saturday

Sunny and Dry Next Week Discussion:

The stalled front remains to our south this morning. High pressure over New England will keep clouds locked in place today. Temps will remain cool with highs struggling to break out of the low to mid-70s. A low will slide over the stalled boundary bringing showers to the southern tier of the region tonight into early Friday. High pressure will move off the New England coast, but a low-pressure system will slide north along the Carolina coast keeping clouds overhead and isolated showers through the day with temps remaining cool in the low 70 to mid-70s. Just as the clouds start to clear, allowing temps to warm into the low 80s, another cold front will push into the region. This will bring showers and a few storms Saturday evening into early Sunday. We finally get a chance to dry out with sunny skies returning to the region early next week with highs near 80.