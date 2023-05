CHARLOTTE, N.C – Uber is launching a new service for teens. The Uber teens service will allow 13-year-olds to get a ride on their own and be in the car alone with the driver. Uber put new safety measures in place. Would you let your 13-year-old take an Uber alone?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode