Spotty Showers Friday, Weekend Cold Front

AM Headlines:

Spotty AM Showers

Cool and Cloudy Friday

Warmer Saturday

Cold front will bring rain, isolated storms Saturday PM

Drying out early next week Discussion:

We’re waking up to a few spotty showers. A low pressure system is moving up the Carolina coast, bringing heavy rain to our beaches. Outside of a few light showers, it will remain cloudy and cool today with highs reaching the low to mid 70s. Tonight, clouds will thin with patchy fog developing near daybreak. Highs will reach the low 80s, but a cold front will bring showers and isolated storms Saturday night into early Sunday. Drying out early next week with highs in the mid to upper 70s.