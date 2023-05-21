Matthews Police Department Seeking Missing Man

MATTHEWS, N.C. – A man was reported missing on Saturday, May 20th.

Matthews Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating 23-year-old Malik Walker.

Officers describe Walker as a black male, 5-foot-6-inches with multiple tattoos including a black rose on his right forearm and an additional tattoo on his left arm.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, white Reebok or Nautica tennis shoes, and carrying a white and black checkered bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-847-5555, or 911.