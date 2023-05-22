Below Average Temperatures

AM Headlines:

AM Patchy Fog

Partly Cloudy Skies, Highs Near 80 Today

Slightly Below Average, but Dry Week

First Area of Potential Tropical Development Since January

Isolated Rain Chances, Cooler Weekend Temps Discussion:

We’re waking up to patchy fog across parts of the area this morning. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will stay stuck in place today as highs near 80 this afternoon. A stalled boundary will remain to our south keeping rain chances best for areas south of the region through the majority of the week. Dry air will keep things quiet for the majority of the week with temps slightly below average as highs reach the upper 70s and overnight lows fall to the upper 50s. The first area to watch in the tropics since January has been highlighted by the National Hurricane Center. This disorganized cluster of showers and storms is located a few hundred miles north of the Bahamas and has poor development potential with drier air and strong upper level winds. Still it will likely progress toward the Mid-Atlantic this weekend into early next week and could bring some isolated shower chances to the region, although better rain chances will be further to the east.