Flight Crew Forces Woman To Step On Luggage Scale To Prove Her Weight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A fresh debate about plus-sized passengers and flying has been stirred up after video from March is making the rounds again online. It shows a woman being weighed on a luggage scale in an airport terminal, in view of other passengers.

The woman who took the video says the flight crew didn’t believe the woman when she said she weighed 130 pounds, so they had her step on the luggage scale. They said it was for safety, because the aircraft was small.

It’s unclear what airline is involved or even what country the video was taken in. Is the way the airline treated this passenger fair?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright