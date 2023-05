GUAM — Typhoon Mawar in the western Pacific Ocean is intensifying and heading toward Guam.

***INTENSIFYING CAT 3 TYPHOON MAWAR MOVING NORTH TOWARDS GUAM*** Located about 225 miles southeast of Guam Quick bursts of heavy rain have moved over Guam this morning and showers will increase as Mawar moves closer, increasing showers for all the Marianas. pic.twitter.com/ib3cCGlcFG — NWS Guam 🇬🇺 (@NWSGuam) May 22, 2023

As of Monday evening, Typhoon Mawar is south/southeast of Guam, but its outer rainbands are already moving onshore.

#Guam first light Typhoon #Mawar on approach. The view over Tumon Bay pic.twitter.com/Znf9AHUc5Y — Jim Edds (@ExtremeStorms) May 22, 2023

The island is bracing for life-threatening storm surge, destructive winds and flooding rain.