Lower Humidity & Near Average Temperatures

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny – likely the warmest day of the week. Highs near 80.

Friday: Mostly sunny and nice. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tropics:

The National Hurricane Center was watching an area of low pressure northeast of the Central Bahamas. As of Monday afternoon, they have dropped the development chances to zero over the next 7-days. While development is unlikely, there will likely be rain along the east coast on Friday and Saturday. Gusty wind and rough surf is also possible this Memorial Day weekend along the Carolina coastlines.

Have a wonderful week!

Kaitlin