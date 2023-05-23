Cloudy and Cooler Forecast

AM Headlines:

Cooler, but still mild afternoon

Dry and below average through Thursday

Rain chances return this weekend Discussion:

High pressure over New England will keep temps cooler and our forecast is mainly dry over the next few days. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s this afternoon under partly sunny skies. Overnight lows will fall into the mid-50s tonight. A cold front will drop into the region Thursday into Friday. Temps will slide into the low to mid-70s Friday with an isolated sprinkle possible. A disturbance will move along the Carolina coast this weekend bringing the best rain chances to the area that we have seen all week. Highs will struggle to break out of the upper 60s. As the disturbance slides up the coast and back out to sea, temps will warm back toward seasonable highs into the upper 70s to lower 80s by Monday.