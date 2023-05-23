Fake, AI-Generated Picture Of The Pentagon Wreaks Havoc On Twitter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – What happens when a fake picture of the Pentagon shrouded in gray smoke collides with Twitter? Mayhem. Again, the photo was fake. It was generated by artificial intelligence – or A.I. It was shared by a verified account on Twitter, and then shared over and over again. It even hurt the stock market temporarily. This is a canary in the coal mine type situation. What should be done?
