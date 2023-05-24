Is Target Giving Into Threats Instead Of Putting Principles First?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Target has been celebrating, and profiting off of, LGBTQ+ Pride Month for a decade. But now, the company says the safety of their employees and customers has been threatened over some LGBTQ+ merchandise. So, Target is moving or removing some of the Pride collection at certain locations before the June start. Target is known for inclusion. Are they are giving in to the threats, instead of putting their principles and the LGBTQ+ community first?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright