Disturbance Will Bring Unsettled Weather for the Weekend

AM Headlines:

Cold Front Arrives Today Isolated Showers – Mountains Getting Breezy Cooler Temps Arrive Tomorrow

NHC Highlight Low Chance Tropical Development off Carolina Coast Regardless of development, heavy rain, gusty wind, and dangerous surf this weekend

Unsettled and Cool Holiday Weekend Discussion:

A cold front will pass through the region today. Winds will pick up out of the northeast. Isolated showers are possible this afternoon for the mountains, otherwise staying dry, but getting more cloudy tonight. Cooler air arrives tomorrow with highs in the low 70s. A disturbance will form off the Carolina coast this weekend. National Hurricane Center is highlighting an area with low chance development — it will be fighting high wind shear and cooler ocean temps near the coast. Regardless of development, this system will bring heavy rain, gusty wind, dangerous surf and rip currents to the Carolinas. Locally rain will pick up Saturday with pockets of heavy rain likely. Temps will remain cool — struggling to break out of the upper 50s to lower 60s. Rain will continue through early Monday as the low slowly moves up the coast. Shower will begin to taper off Monday afternoon. Temps will rebound back into the 80s by early next week.