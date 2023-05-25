Healthy Headlines: Orthopedic, Injuries And Same-Day Appointments

CHARLOTTE, NC — It’s springtime and we’re headed into summer. It’s a time when more of us will be outside — going for walks, running, hiking, playing sports, doing yard work, chasing children and dogs. With those activities come injuries sometimes. Twisted ankles. Sprained knees or shoulders. And guess what – you don’t always have to head to the emergency room or urgent care. You often can see an orthopedist right away.

In this week’s Healthy Headlines — talking more about orthopedic injuries and same-day orthopedic appointments — is Dr. Landry Jarvis, an orthopedic surgeon at Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine – Ballantyne.

Watch the full interview below: