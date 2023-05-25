One More Dry Day Ahead Of Holiday Weekend Rain

Click here for an in-depth look at your Memorial Day Weekend Forecast.

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Wind: E/NE 5-15.

Friday: Breezy, cooler and dry. Highs in the low 70s. Wind: NE 10-20 G: 30.

Saturday: Cloudy, breezy, cool and wet. Expected showers throughout the day. Highs struggle to reach 60.

Sunday: Cloudy and windy with waves of rain. Highs: mid 60s.

Memorial Day: Widely scattered showers. Highs in the low 70s.