One More Dry Day Ahead Of Holiday Weekend Rain
Temperatures could be roughly 20 degrees below average on Saturday
Click here for an in-depth look at your Memorial Day Weekend Forecast.
Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Wind: E/NE 5-15.
Friday: Breezy, cooler and dry. Highs in the low 70s. Wind: NE 10-20 G: 30.
Saturday: Cloudy, breezy, cool and wet. Expected showers throughout the day. Highs struggle to reach 60.
Sunday: Cloudy and windy with waves of rain. Highs: mid 60s.
Memorial Day: Widely scattered showers. Highs in the low 70s.