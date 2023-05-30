Students & Parents Form Human Chain To Protest Possible CMS Boundary Changes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – “It’s extremely frustrating that this came at the last minute,” says CMS parent Joanna Feltovich.

She’s just one of dozens of parents navigating a sudden change in the possible high school her children will attend.

“Knowing that you kids are not going to be able to be with their friends when they go to high school, and they’re going to be transitioned to a school that is twice as far is just, it’s heartbreaking for our kids,” Feltovich says.

The Superintendent’s recommended plan for boundary changes calls for a small number of students who currently attend Sharon Elementary or Alexander Graham Middle to go to South Meck High School, instead of the close by Myers Park High.

The changes are necessary as the district opens a new South Charlotte relief high school in 2024.

Tuesday, dozens of families formed a human chain, intended to show how close Selwyn and A.G. are to Myers Park.

The parents want to get the school board’s attention, so they will reconsider the proposed plan.

The vote is set for June 6th.