Tennessee Mom Missing On Cross-Country Road Trip With Boyfriend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – In early May, Nikki Alcaraz left her two kids behind in Tennessee to go on a road trip. She and her boyfriend, Tyler Stratton, were in her Jeep headed to see her family in California. They were pulled over by police in New Mexico after witnesses say they saw Tyler punch Nikki in the face.

Her family says they haven’t heard from Nikki for three weeks. She was allegedly spotted at a Walmart in California this weekend, and now police are asking the public for help.

She’s a 33-year-old mom. There’s proof of the punch and all these sightings are scary. What is her family supposed to do and where is his family??

