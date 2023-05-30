CHARLOTTE – May is water safety month. 60% of drowning victims are within 10 feet of safety and many child drownings occur under adult supervision. Mecklenburg County was rated as having the highest rate of drownings when compared to other counties in the state, including those on the coast.

Additionally, some apartment complex and neighborhood pools remain open without lifeguards.

Michael Johnson is the senior aquatic supervisor at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center in Uptown, and says that the biggest thing to do is just to be extremely aware of what is going on around you.

“Here at our swim lessons,” Johnson says, “we always teach our kids to ask for permission before they go in the water. even on the beach, lake, or at the pool, be vigilant of your kids. Put down your cell phones. Nothing goes above being vigilant.”

if you are interested in swim lessons or even becoming a life guard before the swim season, head to the aquatic centers web site.