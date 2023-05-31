Investigation Continues Into CATS Bus Shootout In Steele Creek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police are still investigating after a driver and passenger shot at each other on a cats bus earlier this month in Steele Creek.

It started when the passenger, Shariff Tobias asked the driver to drop him off between stops. The driver, David Fuller, told Tobias that he would have to wait until the next stop. The men started shooting at each other about two minutes later. According to the transit system, fuller was shot in the arm and Tobias was shot in the abdomen.

CMPD charged Tobias with assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting serious injuries. Fuller was fired from his job as a bus driver. The company says employees are not allowed to have a firearm while on duty or on company property.