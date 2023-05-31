Mecklenburg County Mugshot Active Inmates May 31st

1/23 Mecklenburg County Mughsots

2/23 John Karl – Misdeanor Larceny – Breaking And Or Entering – Felony Conspiracy – Possession Of Burglary Tools – Resisting Public Officer – First Degree Trespass

3/23 Rick Jones – Governor’s Warrant – Statutory Sex Offense With Child <15 – Indecent Liberties With Child – Indecent Liberties With Child

4/23 Kobe Jones – Discharge Firearm In City – Discharge Weapon Occupied Property – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Possession Of Weapon Of Mass Destruction

5/23 Abdel Jones – Failure To Provide Proof Fare Pay – Resistng Public Officer – Misdemeanor Larceny



6/23 Stephen Johnson – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Conspiracy Felony – Injury To Personal Property – Interference Electric Monitoring Device – Robbery With A Dangeous Weapon – Injury To Personal Property

7/23 Rahshaun Johnson – Trafficking Opium Or Heroin – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Felony Possession Of Schedule I Controlled Substances

8/23 Izreal Johnson – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession Of Stolen Firearm

9/23 Angel Johnson – Misdemeanor Larceny – Resisiting Public Officer – Probation Violation – Felony Conspiracy – First Degree Kidnapping – Assault By Pointing A Gun – Communicatng Threats – Simple Assault

10/23 Alton Johnson – Robbery With A Dangeroud Weapon – Asssault With A Deadlly Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon



11/23 Jonuss Jenkins – First Degree Murder – Attempted First Degree Murder

12/23 Khalil Jeffers – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Probation Violation

13/23 Amber Jankura – Larceny After Break/Enter – Felony Larceny

14/23 Williw James – Injury To Real Property – Interference Electric Monitoring Device – First Degree Murder – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

15/23 Jaylen James – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break/Enter – Second Degree Burglary – Robbery With A Dangeous Weapon



16/23 Preston Jackson – Possession Of Stolen Firearm – Probation Violation

17/23 Kenya Jackson – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Trafficking Heroin – Possession Of Schedule I Controlled Substances

18/23 Jamil Jaaber – Assault By Strangulation – Second Degree Kidnapping – Assult On A Female – Communicating Threats – Intimidating Witnesses

19/23 Edward Iso – Second Degree Trespass – Possession Drug Parapheralia – Mal Conduct By Prisoner

20/23 Keon Hunter – Driving While Impaired – Possession Of Open Container Alcohol – Simple Assault – Breaking And Or Entering Larceny Of Motor Vehicle



21/23 David Hunter – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats – Injury To Personal Property – Misdemeanor Larceny

22/23 David Hughes – Failure To Report New Address – Sex Offender – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

23/23 Barry Hughes – Felony Larceny – Parole Violation















































Check out the Mecklenburg County active inmates from May 31st

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.