Mecklenburg County Mugshot Active Inmates May 31st
-
1/23
Mecklenburg County Mughsots
-
2/23
John Karl – Misdeanor Larceny – Breaking And Or Entering – Felony Conspiracy – Possession Of Burglary Tools – Resisting Public Officer – First Degree Trespass
-
3/23
Rick Jones – Governor’s Warrant – Statutory Sex Offense With Child <15 – Indecent Liberties With Child – Indecent Liberties With Child
-
4/23
Kobe Jones – Discharge Firearm In City – Discharge Weapon Occupied Property – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Possession Of Weapon Of Mass Destruction
-
5/23
Abdel Jones – Failure To Provide Proof Fare Pay – Resistng Public Officer – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
-
6/23
Stephen Johnson – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Conspiracy Felony – Injury To Personal Property – Interference Electric Monitoring Device – Robbery With A Dangeous Weapon – Injury To Personal Property
-
7/23
Rahshaun Johnson – Trafficking Opium Or Heroin – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Felony Possession Of Schedule I Controlled Substances
-
8/23
Izreal Johnson – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession Of Stolen Firearm
-
9/23
Angel Johnson – Misdemeanor Larceny – Resisiting Public Officer – Probation Violation – Felony Conspiracy – First Degree Kidnapping – Assault By Pointing A Gun – Communicatng Threats – Simple Assault
-
10/23
Alton Johnson – Robbery With A Dangeroud Weapon – Asssault With A Deadlly Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
-
-
11/23
Jonuss Jenkins – First Degree Murder – Attempted First Degree Murder
-
12/23
Khalil Jeffers – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Probation Violation
-
13/23
Amber Jankura – Larceny After Break/Enter – Felony Larceny
-
14/23
Williw James – Injury To Real Property – Interference Electric Monitoring Device – First Degree Murder – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
-
15/23
Jaylen James – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break/Enter – Second Degree Burglary – Robbery With A Dangeous Weapon
-
-
16/23
Preston Jackson – Possession Of Stolen Firearm – Probation Violation
-
17/23
Kenya Jackson – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Trafficking Heroin – Possession Of Schedule I Controlled Substances
-
18/23
Jamil Jaaber – Assault By Strangulation – Second Degree Kidnapping – Assult On A Female – Communicating Threats – Intimidating Witnesses
-
19/23
Edward Iso – Second Degree Trespass – Possession Drug Parapheralia – Mal Conduct By Prisoner
-
20/23
Keon Hunter – Driving While Impaired – Possession Of Open Container Alcohol – Simple Assault – Breaking And Or Entering Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
-
-
21/23
David Hunter – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats – Injury To Personal Property – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
22/23
David Hughes – Failure To Report New Address – Sex Offender – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
-
23/23
Barry Hughes – Felony Larceny – Parole Violation
Check out the Mecklenburg County active inmates from May 31st
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.