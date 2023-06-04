Knights & Oklahoma Joe’s Host “Joe-nanza” At Truist Field June 4th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte Knights and Oklahoma Joe’s – the Official Smoker and Grill of the team – are kicking off “Joe-nanza” at Truist Field on Sunday, June 4th.

All fans with the name “Joe” or a version of that will receive a free ticket to the game. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will also receive a “Joe-nanza” commemorative T-Shirt. Fans can expect Joe-themed and cookout-themed promotions throughout the game.

As part of Sunday’s game, the Knights will welcome legendary sports journalist, Joe Posnanski, to throw out the game’s ceremonial first pitch. Posnanski, a Charlotte resident, is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of six books, including The Baseball 100, The Soul of Baseball, and The Machine. He is the current author of his own blog, JoeBlogs. His new book, Why We Love Baseball: A History in 50 Moments, is scheduled to be released this September.

Gates Open at 12:00 p.m. | The first pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.

Location: Truist Field | 324 S. Mint Street Charlotte, NC 28202