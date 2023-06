1/3

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Millions of Americans are under Air Quality Alerts as smoke from the eastern Canadian wildfires spill across the United States.

Smoke from #wildfires in #Canada will bring hazy skies and Air Quality Alerts to the Carolinas tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/xXYg1hHvGA — Kaitlin Wright (@wxkaitlin) June 5, 2023

There is an Air Quality Alert in effect from 10 AM – 8 PM Tuesday for Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union and Avery Counties. Smoke will linger across our skies through Thursday.