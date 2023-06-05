Temps Rebound, But Only So Much

The dog days of summer are here, but the heat won’t bite us too often this week. That said, highs will rebound back into the 80s across the Piedmont and Foothills after struggling to crack 70° on Sunday. Temperatures will take it another step further on Tuesday and Wednesday as highs crescendo into the mid-80s. Stray-to-isolated thunderstorms will be an issue over the coming few afternoons and evenings, but nothing looks too concerning right now. Another cold front will push in from the north by Wednesday evening, raising rain chances into the scattered range, followed by noticeably cooler air into the second half of the workweek.

Highs will regress into the 60s and 70s on Thursday, but we’ll remain significantly warmer than we were on Sunday. Dry air intrusion from the north will keep rain chances at bay for most for the remainder of the week. Friday looks especially nice, with highs in the 70s and 80s, plentiful sunshine, and much lower humidity. The sunshine carries into the weekend — shocker, right? Highs will likely flirt with the 90s as we head into the second week of June.

Monday: Variable clouds. PM isolated storms. High: 81°. Wind: S 5-10.

Monday Night: A few storms early, then partly cloudy. Low: 61°. Wind: S 5-10.

Tuesday: Sunny and very warm. PM stray storm? High: 86°. Wind: NW 5-10.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 63°. Wind: NW 5-10.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Scattered storms late. High: 84°. Wind: NW 5-15.