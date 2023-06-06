95-Year-Old Federal Judge Sues To Keep Her Job

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Judge Pauline Newman was appointed to a lifetime position as a federal judge. After 40 years on the job, the Chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit told Judge Newman to retire. But the 95-year-old said no.

Instead, she filed a lawsuit accusing her colleagues of violating the constitution. The colleagues fired back with accusations of misconduct and saying she can no longer do the job.

