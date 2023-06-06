A.L. Brown High School Asst. Principal Swears At Students

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. – Is it ever okay for school leaders to swear at kids? That’s what happened after a fight broke out at A.L. Brown High School in Kannapolis. As the assistant principal tried to break up the two girls, he called the students watching the fight, and egging it on, an expletive that rhymes with “trucker.” The whole thing was caught on video.

A parent tells us assistant principal is supposed to be a role model. She tells us, in part, “I understand that this is teenagers we’re talking about. I know my son has said things like this and maybe worse. However, this is an individual who has been tasked with being an example for our kids. I am a huge supporter or teachers, their jobs, and the risks that shouldn’t come along with it. But I’m not okay with anyone calling my kid a f***** in any atmosphere.”

A school spokesperson tells us, in part, “We appreciate this administrator’s efforts to make student safety a priority in his attempts to bring this situation under control. However, we apologize for the language used; it is being addressed.”

What do you think?

