James Salerno Who Allegedly Killed 20 Year Old Woman Is Out On Bond Leaving Family Wanting Answers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A man charged in the brutal death of a 20-Year-Old Charlotte woman is out on bond. James Salerno was released over the weekend and earlier in the year, Mary Collins’ family pleaded with the judge to deny bond for Salerno but that didn’t happen.

“Disabled Girl, You Know, They Stabbed Her 133 Times,” said Mia Alderman, Collin’s grandmother.

“Bashed her head in, did unspeakable things to her, wrapped her in plastic and put her in a mattress. The thought of that heinous act is something collins’ family cannot shake. I, myself cannot sleep on a mattress and have not since the day the police came into my home and told me what they did to Mary.

Four people were arrested in connection to her death, yet half of them are out on bond. James Salerno most recently posted a $330,000 bond over the weekend.

“He has no restrictions, no monitoring. Nobody is watching him. There’s no overseeing him. He’s just out.”

Alderman says district attorneys, lawyers, and legislators have all told her the same thing. “They have told me to my face that the system is broken.”

Collins was just 20 years old when the incident happened.