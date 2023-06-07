Code Red Air Quality Alert: Limit Time Outdoors Today

AM Headlines:

First Code Red Air Quality Alert Day since Nov 16, 2016 This was the only Code Red issued since 1/1/2014 until today Smoke from Canadian wildfires will be at unhealthy levels Sensitive Groups should stay indoors Everyone Else: reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. Take more breaks during all outdoor activities

Rain/Storms arrive later today into early Thursday

Thu/Fri — Code Orange Alert Days for Air Quality

Quiet Weekend

Cold front arrives Sunday PM – Monday Discussion:

A code red air quality alert has been issued for the region due to smoke from Canadian wildfires. This means air quality is at an unhealthy levels due to smoke particles. Sensitive groups should remain inside today. Everyone else should limit outdoor activities and take plenty of breaks. This is just the 2nd Code Red Air Quality Alert issued for Charlotte since 2014. The last Code Red was on November 16, 2016 due to wildfires. Although smoke is thinning in the higher levels of the atmosphere, as clouds develop today it will trap particles closer to the surface. Rain could push smoke further to the surface keeping smoke levels elevated at code orange through the remainder of the week.

Rain will wrap up Thursday morning with highs in the low 80s through the end of the week. Temps will begin to warm into the mid to upper 80s by this weekend. A cold front arrives Sunday night bringing rain and storms to the region through Monday.