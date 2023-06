HENDERSON N.C. – A traffic stop lands a New York man in jail after police seize a massive amount of cocaine and heroin in Henderson, N.C.

Officers performed a traffic stop on I-85 on June 6th. Officers say during the stop they discovered the driver, Jonathan Gordon traveling with approximately 1,000 bricks of heroin and 5 kilos of cocaine.

Gordon was arrested on six drug trafficking charges and is being held on a $500,000 bond.