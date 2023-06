CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Since-deleted video shows a bride and a groom said their “I dos” and walked down the aisle, holding hands. However, the groom was holding his phone in his other hand, and looks to be firing off a couple of texts. What reasons would justify the phone, as you’re walking out of the church?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright