Pet Of The Week: Meet Chloe!

CHARLOTTE, NC — For this week’s Pet of the Week, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Chloe! Chloe is 7 years old and 6 pounds. She is a Wire Fox Terrier and very sweet. Chloe has a glowing personality and smiles!

CMPD Animal Care & Control is looking for fosters, adopters, and those willing to do Staycations as their shelter is overflowing. If you are interested in Chloe or any of the other available animals at CMPD Animal Care & Control, please visit animals.cmpd.org.

This Saturday starting at 8 AM CMPD AC&C will give rabies vaccinations at the shelter.