CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Oh the joys of parenting! A teenage girl found her mom’s debit card, and probably thought, “jackpot!” She spent $64,000 on mobile games, which wiped out her family’s life savings! To try to hide everything from her mom, the 13-year-old cleared the transaction history. Where to begin?

