NC High School Apologizes After Leaving Special Needs Student Out Of Yearbook Photo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A social media post from a mom in a small North Carolina town has now blown up across the country. Nancy Norris was upset her cheerleader daughter, Abby, was excluded from the team photo in the Clayton High School year book. Abby has what’s called Brittle Bone Disease. The school apologized.

Norris got a lot of support on Facebook. She got some negative comments as well. Some of which came from other cheer moms. One posted this comment: “You are unbelievable!!!!! How do you bash a school, bash the cheer team, and then expect support from us?? Then you are coming back to be on the cheer team next year?? OK Nancy!”

It goes without saying, we’re all team Abby. The question is: did Norris take it too far, or do the cheer moms have a point?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright