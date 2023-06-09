Man Sued After Refusing To Pay Dinner Tab For Blind Date’s 23 Family Members

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A matchmaker set up a blind date. When the man got to the restaurant, he met his match, and her 23 uninvited relatives! They ate very well, drank top-shelf liquor and added a lot of extras! They handed the man a bill for more than $2,800! He was not having it. He was walking out when his date demanded he pay at least half. He countered with 25%. She refused. He took off. She took him to court! Are you siding with the girl or the guy?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode