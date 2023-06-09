No Brotherly Love: Man Believes He Is Entitled To His Sister’s Savings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A woman has been paying her parents to live at their home since she graduated college. Her mom saved that money. She planned to gift it back when it was time to move out. The daughter is now 29 and still at home. The mom also has a son who is married. He found out about the stash and believes he should be entitled to it, so he and his wife can buy a house. He believes his sister is not leaving anytime soon and he needs the money right now. Should the son get the money?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode