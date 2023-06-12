Report: Bill Murray And Kelis Are Dating

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – From Stripes to Groundhog Day to Ghostbusters to Kelis? Yup! Bill Murray is rumored to be dating the award-winning musical artist Kelis. Neither have confirmed or denied the report.

72-year-old Murray has six kids. 43-year-old Kelis has three kids. Both have recently lost a loved one. Kelis’ husband died about a year ago. Murray’s ex-wife died in 2021.

They have the loss of a loved one in common, but otherwise, is this a classic case of opposites attracting?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode