Woman Told She Is “Too Pretty” To Work At Home Depot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Too pretty to work at a home improvement store. That’s seriously what people are telling Ariana Josephine, also known as The Home Depot Girl. Ariana says she has been working there since she started school at the University of Houston. She says it’s a decent job and the money is good while she’s in school. Is “too pretty” a compliment or an insulting assumption?

