Isolated Showers Return With Rising Temperatures

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear and nice. low temperatures near 60.

Wednesday: Isolated showers during the day are possible, but the best chance will be in the evening. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs near 84. Winds: W/SW 5-15 G: 25.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: We stay dry on Friday, but this will be the warmest day of the week. Highs top out near 90.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers are possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

