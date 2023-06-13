Lying Or Lawyering: Elizabeth Holmes’ Attorneys Say She Can’t Afford To Pay Back Her Victims

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Guess who’s on the edge? Elizabeth Holmes and the prosecutors in her almost half a billion dollar fraud case. Right now, Holmes is only paying $25 a month to the victims of her fraud. But prosecutors say that is only because of a clerical error, and that she needs to pay $250 a month once her sentence is up. Her lawyers argue Elizabeth won’t be able to afford that when she’s released from prison 11 years from now. Is this lying or lawyering?

