Woman Accused Of Poverty Shaming Mom Who Changed Her Mind About Adoption

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Small business owner and Virginia resident Page Hearn and her husband Warren Cash spent months mentally, emotionally and financially preparing to adopt a baby girl. All those plans fell through after the baby’s birth mother decided to keep her daughter. Hearn posted about the change of plans on Facebook. Then she ticked some people off with a portion about the baby girl going home. She wrote, “Instead of coming home to her room, she went home to an empty RV with only the outfit she was wearing. No crib, no clothes, no books, no bassinet, no nothing, her ‘home’ is as empty as our hearts.”

She added, “We spent 5 months remodeling our house and getting her room ready, but now our house no longer feels like home.” Are those her true feelings about people with less than she has, or do you blame it on the grief?

