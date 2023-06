CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A long dispute over a confederate flag grave marker turned into a trash-talking session at a city council meeting in Missouri. The mayor lost his cool after a man insulted him during the public comments section. How do you feel about somebody in office losing control so fast?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright