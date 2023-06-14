FBI Curbs Controversial Surveillance Program

WASHINGTON D.C.. – The Biden administration announced new measures to prevent further FBI abuses under a controversial surveillance program Tuesday, June 13th.

Deputy FBI Director Paul Abbate stated that senior Biden administration officials implemented a new “three strikes” FBI policy that discipline analyst or even fires them for three incidents in which they misuse the intelligence program.

The program, known as Section 72, permits authorized US officials to search an expansive database that gathers phone calls, and text messages of foreign targets overseas from US telecommunication providers. The data can include the communications of Americans in touch with those foreign targets.