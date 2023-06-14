Plus Size Travel Influencer Wants Free Seats For Larger Passengers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – What would you do if your airfare went up because you had to pay for a plus size passengers extra seat? Advocate Jaelynn Chaney started a petition with nearly 20,000 signatures to change the airline industry that includes giving free seats to larger passengers who need the room.

She asked, “Why should she pay double to get the same experience as other passengers?” She also recognized that if this change happened, it’s likely that airlines would raise ticket prices for everyone.

Are you good with paying more so everyone is comfortable?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright