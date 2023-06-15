Police: 28-Year-Old Woman Posed As 17-Year-Old High School Senior For A Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A high school senior in Louisiana and her mother were both charged this week for falsifying government documents. Turns out the 17-year-old student is actually a 28-year-old woman. She says she enrolled in high school because she wanted to learn English. Mom and daughter could each get up to 5 years in prison or a $5,000 fine. Does the punishment fit the crime?

