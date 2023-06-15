Summer Night Celebration: 2nd Anniversary Party For Federal Workers’ Compensation Program To Be Held June 28th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — Dynamic Health Carolinas Federal Injury Centers is thrilled to announce the upcoming Summer Night Celebration, commemorating the 2nd year anniversary of the Federal Workers’ Compensation Program. The event promises to be an exciting evening filled with entertainment, special guests, and engaging conversations about the OWCP.

Taking place on Wednesday, June 28th, from 4pm to 6pm, at Dynamic Health Carolinas Federal Injury Centers located at [4705 South Blvd.], this event is open to the public and offers free entry to all attendees. Guests are encouraged to RSVP at 704-525-6288 to secure their spots.

The highlight of the Summer Night Celebration will be the presence of renowned experts in the field, Gini and Chris, who will be joining from the Wednesday Night OWCP Chats. With their wealth of knowledge and experience, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with these distinguished guests, gaining valuable insights into the Federal Workers’ Compensation Program.

To add to the festivities, a delightful Hawaiian theme has been chosen for the dress code. Attendees are encouraged to wear Hawaiian shirts, creating a vibrant and tropical ambiance for the event. In addition to engaging discussions, the Summer Night Celebration will feature an array of delectable food options and exciting games for attendees to enjoy. This celebration aims to foster camaraderie among those involved in the Federal Workers’ Compensation Program while providing a platform for learning and networking.

“We are proud to celebrate the 2nd year anniversary of the Federal Workers’ Compensation Program with the Summer Night Celebration,” said [Dr.Peter Cox DC] ,at Dynamic Health Carolinas Federal Injury Centers. “This event provides an opportunity for federal workers and program participants to come together, engage in meaningful conversations, and celebrate the progress we have made.”

Don’t miss out on this fantastic occasion to connect with experts in the field and celebrate the achievements of the Federal Workers’ Compensation Program. RSVP today at 704-525-6288 and mark your calendars for Wednesday, June 28th, from 4pm to 6pm.