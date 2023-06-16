“Lottery Lawyer” Heads To Prison After Stealing Millions From Clients

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The self-proclaimed “Lottery Lawyer,” Jason Kurland, targeted jackpot winners as clients. Those who hired him paid him hundreds of thousands of dollars to advise them on how to invest their lottery winnings. Kurland stole $107 million from those clients to buy himself yachts, luxury vacations and a hot car! On Thursday, he was sentenced to 13 years in prison. What do you think of his sentence?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright

WCCB TV’s Kelli Bartik