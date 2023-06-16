Michael Jordan Shakes Up Buzz City With Ownership Announcement

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Michael Jordan is shaking up Buzz City! He bought into the team back in 2010 for $275 million. Now, MJ is cashing out his majority stake for $3 billion dollars. The Hornets released a statement saying in part, “…as part of the transaction, Jordan will retain a minority ownership share of the team.” Is this good news or bad news for the Hornets?

