Students Denied Diplomas On Stage Because Their Families Cheered For Them

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It’s typical to ask the audience to hold their cheers and applause until the end of a graduation ceremony. But, three different students at the Philadelphia High School for Girls were denied their diplomas after they walked across the stage last week due to crowd reaction. The students received their diplomas after the ceremony instead. Parents and students now want the principal fired. How can the principal punish students for the audience’s behavior?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode