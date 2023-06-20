DOJ Announces Hunter Biden Plea Deal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Hunter Biden is likely avoiding prison time. The President’s black sheep son is expected to plead guilty to federal tax offenses and a felony gun charge. The Department of Justice announced the plea deal Tuesday.

Hunter Biden will plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges for not paying $100,000 in taxes in 2017 and 2018. What do you think of the deal?

