Police: Homicide Investigation in North Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating a homicide on Old Statesville Road in north Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a man was found shot just before noon on Tuesday. Medic confirms the victim was pronounced deceased. Police are currently canvassing the area of Old Statesville Road near Hucks Road. They say there is no threat to the public.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time. We will update this story as more information becomes available.