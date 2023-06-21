Gastonia Pastor Fined $60K For Providing Space For The Homeless To Stay

GASTONIA, N.C. – Community members are rallying around a Gastonia Pastor known for serving the homeless. The city says that Pastor Moses Colbert isn’t allowed to operate a homeless shelter on property zoned for a church. Colbert lets homeless people live in tents outside of Faith Hope And Love Church on North Oakland Street. He also feeds them and provides counseling and addiction recovery. Paster Moses says that he’s facing $60,000 in zoning fines from the city.