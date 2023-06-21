Woman’s Tweets About Terrifying Lyft Experience Go Viral

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – An Arlington, Virginia woman’s Twitter thread about a terrifying Lyft ride is going viral. During her ride over the weekend, the woman who goes by Katlyn (she isn’t using her last name for safety reasons) says she thought she was being kidnapped by her driver. She noticed he was changing her destination, making wrong turns and almost got into an accident. When Katlyn tried to communicate with him she said his responses seemed “sinister.” So, she jumped out of the car and ran. Lyft told her they would investigate the driver. Katlyn tells WCCB that she tried to file a police report on Wednesday, but was denied. Do you take safety precautions when using rideshares?

